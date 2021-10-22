spot_img
STR: U.S. Hotel Industry Lowered Performance from August to September 2021

By LODGING Staff
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to data from STR, the U.S. hotel industry overall during September 2021 reported lower performance from August 2021.

September 2021 Performance

Percentage change from September 2019:

Occupancy: 61.6 percent (down 8.2 percent)
ADR: $133.11 (up 1.0 percent)
RevPAR: $82.04 (down 7.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Denver experienced the highest occupancy level (71.4 percent), which was still down 12.0 percent from the market’s 2019 benchmark. And none of the Top 25 Markets saw an occupancy increase over 2019.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Orlando (49.2 percent) and Minneapolis (50.5 percent).

Oahu Island reported the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 39.0 percent to 51.8 percent).

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets.

LODGING Staff

