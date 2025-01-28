DALLAS, Texas—Coury Holdings secured nine new hotel management agreements across California while growing its leadership team with the appointment of Bo Patel as chief operating officer. With more than two decades of experience in hospitality management, development, and investment, Patel will lead West Coast growth and operations, driving expansion, operations, and brand partnerships for Coury Holdings’ West Coast assets, with a focus on the Concert Hospitality division.

“Bo’s deep expertise and strong West Coast relationships make him the ideal leader to drive our expansion in California,” said Paul Coury, founder and CEO, Coury Holdings. “His leadership will be instrumental in positioning us as a dominant force in the branded hotel sector, delivering exceptional value to our ownership partners and elevated experiences for our guests.”

With the addition of nine California properties, Coury Holdings gained a presence in both Northern and Southern California, offering a range of lifestyle and branded accommodations:

Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Hampton Inn Mission Valley, Homewood Suites Mission Valley, and Homewood Suites Hotel Circle collectively add 726 rooms, multiple dining venues, outdoor pools, and fitness centers to the market. Palm Springs: DoubleTree Palm Spring (289 rooms) offers Mira Bar & Lounge and Polanco Kitchen.

Meanwhile, Coury Hospitality, the lifestyle division of Coury Holdings, expanded its curated hotel portfolio with four new management agreements, further reinforcing its footprint in the Western Region:

TETRA Hotel, Autograph Collection, Sunnyvale, California

Hotel Citrine, Tribute Portfolio, Palo Alto, California

AC Hotel Palo Alto, Palo Alto, California

AC Hotel Sunnyvale, Sunnyvale, California

Patel is a hospitality and real estate executive with over two decades of experience driving value across asset classes. Before joining Coury Holdings, Patel led a team managing a family office real estate portfolio, leveraging a data-driven approach to grow asset performance and deliver returns.

Previously, he co-founded and served as chief financial officer of Evolution Hospitality, playing a role in its launch, growth, and acquisition by Aimbridge Hospitality. He oversaw all financial aspects of the business, demonstrating knowledge in financial management, strategic planning, and leadership. Before that, he was vice president of finance at Tarsadia Hotels, where he led financial operations, including accounting, reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and risk management.

“I am thrilled to join Coury Holdings along with this flagship West Coast portfolio,” said Patel. “Our proven management expertise will ensure exceptional performance and guest experiences, and I look forward to introducing this dynamic platform to valued ownership partners throughout the region.”