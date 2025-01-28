NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. teamed up with the digital platform Bridge to help provide new and existing Choice hotel owners with access to financing solutions. Choice hoteliers will be able to submit a request for a commercial loan via a customized Choice Hotels landing page on the Bridge platform, which leverages advanced technology to digitize the loan search process. Qualified borrowers will then have the opportunity to compare rates and terms from multiple lenders in Bridge’s network of more than 100 lenders.

The lender base encompasses a range of financing solutions, including SBA, Conventional, Bridge, CPACE, and CMBS options sourced from banks, private debt lenders, and direct lending from family offices. Additionally, Bridge enhances the loan search process for developers by creating a digital offering memorandum and leveraging data to produce screening materials for lenders.

“This collaboration is a win-win for Choice and its hotel owners,” said Dominic Dragisich, executive vice president, operations, and chief global brand officer, Choice Hotels International. “Helping our hoteliers obtain and optimize financing for their properties is a high priority, and this agreement with Bridge will give them access to competitive loan offerings through an easy-to-use online interface.”

Choice will promote the availability of the Bridge solution to prospective owners, with an emphasis on hoteliers in the company’s Supporting Ownership Access and Representation (SOAR) program, which is designed to create hotel ownership opportunities for historically underrepresented entrepreneurs. Those aspiring hoteliers may be impacted by financial challenges due to limited exposure to the hotel industry. Existing owners interested in refinancing or obtaining a new loan will also have access to the Bridge platform.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Choice Hotels to empower all their developers with streamlined access to capital,” said Rohit Mathur, CEO, Bridge. “Our proprietary technology not only streamlines the financing process but also offers a comprehensive deal analysis as part of the financing request—a level of insight traditionally reserved for large, established hoteliers.”