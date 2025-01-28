BOSTON, Massachusetts, and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—Pyramid Global Hospitality‘s past year was marked by growth in the company’s portfolio in global destinations, acquisitions, and mergers.

“In 2024, we set out to drive forward a vision focused on meaningful growth for our company and owners, while also upholding the commitments to our colleagues that make Pyramid a place they want to work every day,” said Warren Fields, CEO, Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We’ve seen the fruits of those efforts in myriad ways over the past 12 months, from new partnerships with remarkable resorts and hotels to an expanded roster of properties in Europe, and industry recognition for our corporate culture.”

Pyramid grew its global footprint in November 2024 merging with Axiom Hospitality, a move that bolstered the portfolio with 30 properties in Europe and the United Kingdom. In the United States, the company expanded both its collection of branded properties and independent resorts and hotels, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. Pyramid Global grew its footprint by welcoming the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, the Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts, and the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida, among others.

In July, Pyramid broadened its service menu with the introduction of PYRAMIDWORKS, a new segment of the hospitality management company that provides expertise in workplace management.