Philadelphia – GF Management has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre through its affiliate, marking the Company’s fourth ownership venture in Orlando, Florida.

The acquisition of the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre continues to align with GF Management’s growth objectives and marks the fourth Marriott branded hotel owned by the Company. The Company now owns and/or manages 12 hotels and resorts within the Marriott portfolio, consisting of nearly 3,500 guest rooms and suites.

“We are excited to add the Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista to our expanding portfolio,” said Vineet Nayyar, chief operating officer for GF Management. “We are confident the extensive renovation we have planned, along with the implementation of our proven management systems, will elevate this hotel to a leader in the market.”

Renovations at the 308-room Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre are due to begin this fall. The guestroom refresh and reimagining of the exterior facade, and outdoor pool improvements including the addition of a splash pool for children are all part of the new design.

A lobby, restaurant, and bar renovation will follow, offering an open and active lobby concept, where guests can come together to meet, connect, or relax. A bistro will also be added, which will feature specialty beverages and provide guests an opportunity to get a quick bite before a busy day.

