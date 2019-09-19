This Week’s Comings and Goings

Dream Hotel Group has promoted Michael Lindenbaum to chief operating officer. Lindenbaum was previously executive vice president, hotel development and operations. In his new position, he will manage technical advisement teams and align and manage property openings for Dream Hotel Group’s portfolio.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, welcomes new senior vice president and general counsel Mónica León Bernstein. Bernstein was senior vice president, assistant general counsel for Interstate Hotels & Resorts before joining Crestline. She is succeeding Pierre Donahue, who is retiring.

George Jordan has been promoted to president of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. As president, Jordan will manage the company’s portfolio of hotels and resorts across the United States, and he is also responsible for financial operations, human resources, and legal matters. Before his promotion, he was senior vice president.

Gary Stringham has been appointed vice president of revenue management and distribution for OLS Hotels & Resorts. In this position, he will expand revenue operations through rooms, restaurants, and meeting spaces.

Michelle Bearman has been named senior director of corporate sales for 21c Museum Hotels, and she will lead training and development of the company’s associates, increase sales efforts, and support hotel openings. Bearman served as global director of sales for Hyatt Hotels Corporation prior to 21c Museum Hotels.

Lore Group has named Dieter Schmitz area general manager, primarily working for the Riggs Washington DC hotel opening early 2020. In addition to leading the property through its opening, Schmitz will execute all operations for the hotel, as it serves as Lore Group’s first hotel project in the United States.

Bruce Seigel, new general manager for The Colony Hotel, is leading operations for the hotel and villas, meeting and event space, and in-house restaurant. Siegel previously was general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, and during his career, he worked in regional leadership roles in the United States, Caribbean, and Canada.

The El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has promoted Adam Wiesberg to general manager. Wiesberg started at the hotel as a blackjack dealer, and he moved up through the ranks to casino shift manager and director of marketing, followed by his most recent position of assistant general manager.

Robert Felios is executive chef for the Sheraton Austin Georgetown Hotel & Conference Center. He will direct culinary operations for the hotel’s food and beverage outlets including signature restaurant Brix And Ale, lobby bar Jack’s Lounge, banquets, and catering. Felios will reinvent the Brix And Ale menu, as well as add season menus.

Lee Hillson is returning to T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort and Spa; his duties include leading food and beverage operations. Hillson worked for the hotel for 12 years starting in 2000 as a sous chef and leaving as executive chef. Many of the signature dishes he made for the hotel have remained since his departure.

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs, Colo., is welcoming Denise Perkins director of marketing. Perkins has over 20 years of hotel marketing experience at resorts across the United States, including working for Noble House Hotels & Resorts, as well as multiple hotels and resorts in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Grand Summit Hotel in Summit, N.J., has named Camille Rochille-Shea Grant rooms division manager, a position that leads the front office, housekeeping, and maintenance sectors. She is also responsible for training and hiring new employees, as well as the performance of those employees as they serve the hotel.

H-CPM construction project management firm has named Joanne Costello senior project manager. In addition, the company has promoted Shannon Seay to senior project manager. Costello and Seay will run design and procurement teams, oversee budgets, and lead tasks for the renovations and constructions in the H-CPM portfolio.

Cendyn—a sales, revenue, and CRM strategy company—has announced a new executive team: John Seaton is chief commercial officer; Michael J. Bennett is chief marketing officer; Olga Peddie is chief digital officer; Steve Stearns is general manager, APAC; and Ron Lugo is general manager for Rainmaker, a Cendyn business.