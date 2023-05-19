Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek Completes Renovation

COVINGTON, Kentucky—Commonwealth Hotels announced a new chapter of the Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek. The 94-room hotel completed a major renovation to its guestrooms and public areas. Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek released its look following a $6.5 million dollar renovation that has a new interior design. The hotel revealed its new look with a reopening and ribbon-cutting celebration. The hotel is located near Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, and the Nutter Center and offers interstate accessibility

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our newly renovated Courtyard,” said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. “It is truly a pleasure to welcome guests back in our brand new hotel as the upgrades are substantial and the reaction has been impressive.”

The hotel’s guestrooms were refreshed with new carpeting, furniture, artwork, wall coverings, and draperies. Guestrooms have a functional workspace, bathrooms, WiFi, a microwave, and a mini fridge. Other guestroom amenities include in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to stream their devices through the HDTV. The new look defines the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport inside while providing guests with services and amenities. The renovation included all guestrooms and public spaces, including the lobby, bistro, breakfast area, bar, meeting space, and fitness center.