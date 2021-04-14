Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Two Hyatt Hotels in the Chicago Area

Commonwealth Hotels has acquired the Hyatt House Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville. The neighboring hotels offer guests varying amenities in a comfortable location just 30 miles west of Chicago.

“It is an exciting time to enter the Chicago market,” Jennifer Porter, newly appointed chief operations officer for Commonwealth Hotels, said. “We believe with our rapidly growing talent and dedicated on-property staffs that these hotels will provide ample positive memories for travelers visiting the Naperville and Warrenville communities.”

The Hyatt House Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville provides longer-stay travelers with home-like amenities to ensure they can continue their daily routine while on the road. In-suite kitchens, complimentary breakfast with custom Omelet Bar, and shuttle service within 5 miles are all standard amenities for guests. The brand also includes a Very Important Resident Program for guests staying 30 or more nights. The package includes complimentary grocery shopping service, laundry credits, and more.

The Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville, located just next door to the Hyatt House, caters to a wide range of guests. Spacious studio rooms include the Hyatt Place standard Cozy Corner, giving guests the opportunity to spread out and relax while in their rooms. Like the Hyatt House, the hotel also provides complimentary breakfast and shuttle services.

Both hotels include meeting room spaces, indoor pools, fitness centers, business centers, and on-property bar/restaurants. They are also pet-friendly. As members of the Hyatt brand and managed by Commonwealth Hotels, the properties are fervent participators in the brands’ Safety First, Wellbeing Always campaign. They are fully committed to keeping the respective hotels clean while maintaining proper distance from guests whenever possible.