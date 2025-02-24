CoStar: Weekly Performance Increases for U.S. Hotel Industry

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 15, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performane February 9-15, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 60 percent (up 1.2 percent) ADR: $164.79 (up 2.2 percent) RevPAR: $98.83 (3.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago saw the largest occupancy lift (up 14.4 percent to 55.0 percent).

New Orleans, host of Super Bowl LIX, reported the highest increases in ADR (up 42.8 percent to $314.37) and RevPAR (up 33.5 percent to $222.66). Occupancy, however, was down 6.5 percent to 70.8 percent, due to a comparison against Mardi Gras in 2024.

Las Vegas, host of Super Bowl LVIII during the comparable week in 2024, saw the steepest performance declines: occupancy (down 7.1 percent to 76.4 percent), ADR (down 30.6 percent to $202.10), and RevPAR (down 35.5 percent to $154.44).