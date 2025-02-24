WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) celebrated the introduction of the House companion to the Hotel Fees Transparency Act by Representatives Young Kim (R-California) and Kathy Castor (D-Florida), with original cosponsors Representative Russell Fry (R-South Carolina) and Kevin Mullin (D-California).

“AHLA has led the charge to establish a federal standard that will provide travelers with consistent, upfront pricing and bring much-needed clarity to the marketplace. We strongly believe that all consumers deserve transparency in the booking process, no matter where they choose to book their stays,” said AHLA President and CEO Rosanna Maietta. “This legislation is set to establish a single federal standard for mandatory fee display that will ensure guests everywhere can make informed decisions when booking lodging.”

“We appreciate the leadership of Representatives Kim and Castor in introducing this important legislation that will benefit consumers nationwide,” said Maietta.