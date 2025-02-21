Finance & DevelopmentDiamondRock Hospitality Completes Sale of Westin Washigton, D.C. City Center
Finance & DevelopmentReal EstateFinancing

DiamondRock Hospitality Completes Sale of Westin Washigton, D.C. City Center

By LODGING Staff

BETHESDA, Maryland—DiamondRock Hospitality Company announced that on Feb. 19, 2025, it completed the sale of the 410-room Westin Washington, D.C. City Center for a contract price of $92.0 million. The sales price represents an 11.2x multiple on 2024 hotel EBITDA and a 7.5 percent capitalization rate on 2024 hotel net operating income, or a capitalization rate of 5.6 percent inclusive of the company’s projected capital expenditures. Excluding a one-time property tax credit and temporary discount on franchise fees the hotel received in 2024, the sales price represents an 11.9x multiple on 2024 hotel EBITDA and a 7.0 percent capitalization rate on 2024 hotel net operating income, or a capitalization rate of 5.2 percent inclusive of the company’s projected capital expenditures.

“The sale of the Westin D.C. City Center marks an important step in our strategy to drive long-term earnings and cash flow per share growth and we plan to prudently redeploy the proceeds to create exceptional value for our shareholders,” said Jeffrey J. Donnelly, CEO, DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

Previous article
AHLA: Nearly Two-Thirds of Hotels Report Staffing Shortages
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Industry News

AHLA: Nearly Two-Thirds of Hotels Report Staffing Shortages

LODGING Staff -
Finance & Development

CBRE Forecast Shows RevPAR to Increase in 2025

LODGING Staff -