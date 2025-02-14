ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 8, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 2-8, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 55.9 percent (down .5 percent) ADR: $156.03 (down 2.2 percent) RevPAR: $87.22 (down 2.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans reported the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 13.6 percent to 74.2 percent), ADR (up 107.1 percent to $485.52), and RevPAR (up 135.2 percent to $360.46). The market’s hotel performance was due to Super Bowl LIX.

Las Vegas, host of Super Bowl LVIII during the comparable week in 2024, saw the steepest performance declines: occupancy (down 16.8 percent to 63.9 percent), ADR (down 54.9 percent to $183.20), and RevPAR (down 62.5 percent to $117.10).