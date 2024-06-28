Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotels Report Lower Performance Results From Previous Week
By LODGING Staff
june 2024

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results from the previous week and mixed comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 22, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
June 16-22, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 69.5 percent (down 2.5 percent)
ADR: $159.88 (up 0.1 percent)
RevPAR: $111.17 (down 2.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 11.1 percent to 84.9 percent) and RevPAR (up 16.8 percent to $179.47).

Philadelphia posted the largest lift in ADR (up 6.5 percent to $170.10).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 24.0 percent to $111.18) and New Orleans (down 21.8 percent to $68.40).

