ATLANTA—Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, has been selected by Goldenrod Companies to manage The Scarlet, Lincoln, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The only hotel in partnership with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and located on the Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), the property has 154 guestrooms and suites inspired by towns across the state; a variety of restaurant and bar experiences including signature restaurant Well & Good, Good Life Coffee Shop, a lobby bar, and The Barred Owl rooftop bar; as well as approximately 1,200 square feet of meeting space.

“We are proud to team up with our esteemed partners at Goldenrod Companies on this contemporary, locally immersed lifestyle hotel,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “Backed by decades of industry experience and a keen understanding of the lifestyle market, the Pivot team is looking forward to seamlessly infusing heartfelt hospitality and delivering industry-leading performance.”

“The Scarlet is a hub of modern style and innovation, bringing together a broad spectrum of travelers all seeking an authentic taste of Nebraska,” said Zach Wiegert, managing principal, Goldenrod Companies. “We are excited to collaborate with the Pivot team to continue creating meaningful experiences for our guests, serving as the ideal home base for Husker fans, alumni, future students, researchers, and visitors alike.”

In the state of Nebraska, Pivot also operates Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha.