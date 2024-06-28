Sertifi Releases OHIP Integrations on Oracle OPERA Cloud

CHICAGO, Illinois—Sertifi announced the release of its new Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) integrations to OPERA Cloud. This extends the partnership between Sertifi and Oracle, with Sertifi having an existing integration to OPERA OWS for Oracle v5 and cloud customers.

Over 20,000 hospitality locations allow Sertifi to finalize contracts, event payments, and credit card authorizations. Built on OHIP, the latest integrations connecting OPERA Cloud with Sertifi solutions make front office, reservation, sales, and event workflows simpler and secure.

Once a credit card authorization form is submitted via Sertifi, form details and credit card information are posted to the reservation in OPERA Cloud. A payment method is also created in OPERA Cloud, so staff may charge the authorized card at a later date.

Sales and event teams can also keep track of event deposits and final payments. Once a payment is submitted via Sertifi, the transaction posts to the reservation in OPERA Cloud, regardless of guest check-in status. Staff will see payments on the deposits and cancellations ledger before check-in, and then on the guest ledger at the time of arrival.

Advertisement

Using Sertifi’s OHIP integrations to OPERA Cloud, staff will:

Save time with automatic data transfers between Sertifi and OPERA.

Reduce the risk of errors that come with manual data entry.

Get completed authorization forms, advance deposits, and event payments back faster.

Make the migration to OPERA Cloud one step easier.

“We’re excited to enhance our long-time partnership with Oracle and introduce these new OHIP integrations to their cloud PMS,” said Nick Stojka, CEO of Sertifi. “Especially in the hospitality industry, we know staff efficiency and a superior customer experience are key. Our integrations will help businesses take one more level of complexity out of their workflows.”