CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Rises Over Previous Week

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance results from the previous week but mixed comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 8, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 2-8, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 69.1 percent (down 0.1 percent)

ADR: $160.90 (up 1.8 percent)

RevPAR: $111.26 (up 1.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 14.8 percent to 71.1 percent) and RevPAR (up 19.3 percent to $85.20).

New York City reported the largest lift in ADR (up 9.1 percent to $358.25).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Detroit (down 8.7 percent to $83.43) and Atlanta (down 6.8 percent to $85.63).