CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Lowers From Previous Week

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results than the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 7, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 1-7, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 57.8 percent (down 4.2 percent)

ADR: $149.67 (down 1.0 percent)

RevPAR: $86.48 (down 5.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 8.0 percent to 57.1 percent) and RevPAR (up 18.5 percent to $65.62).

Two markets matched for the largest ADR lift: Houston (up 9.7 percent to $115.02) and Detroit (up 9.7 percent to $129.21).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 18.6 percent to $106.24) and Boston (down 18.3 percent to $151.11).