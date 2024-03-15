WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week but declined year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 9, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 3-9, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 63.2 percent (down 2.2 percent)

ADR: $156.96 (down 0.6 percent)

RevPAR: $99.17 (down 2.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis reported the largest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 25.1 percent to 63.7 percent), ADR (up 15.9 percent to $143.12), and RevPAR (up 45.1 percent to $91.11).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 30.6 percent to $123.99) and Anaheim (down 26.2 percent to $139.21).