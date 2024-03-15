Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases Weekly but Declines Yearly
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Increases Weekly but Declines Yearly

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week but declined year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 9, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 3-9, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 63.2 percent (down 2.2 percent)
ADR: $156.96 (down 0.6 percent)
RevPAR: $99.17 (down 2.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis reported the largest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 25.1 percent to 63.7 percent), ADR (up 15.9 percent to $143.12), and RevPAR (up 45.1 percent to $91.11).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 30.6 percent to $123.99) and Anaheim (down 26.2 percent to $139.21).

