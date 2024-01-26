WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, while year-over-year comparisons remained mixed, according to CoStar’s latest data through Jan. 20, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 14-20, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 52.2 percent (down 3.8 percent)

ADR: $142.27 (up 1.6 percent)

RevPAR: $74.31 (down 2.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle saw the largest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 9.6 percent to 54.1 percent).

Atlanta posted the highest lifts in ADR (up 14.3 percent to $131.74) and RevPAR (up 18.5 percent to $81.76).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 19.2 percent to $108.97) and Nashville (down 15.2 percent to $68.59).