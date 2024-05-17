Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Posts Higher Performance From Previous Week
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Posts Higher Performance From Previous Week

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance from the previous week and positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 11, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 5-11, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 66.1 percent (up 2.1 percent)
ADR: $162.14 (up 4.4 percent)
RevPAR: $107.24 (up 6.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 20.6 percent to 79.3 percent), ADR (up 54.5 percent to $313.13), and RevPAR (up 86.3 percent to $248.28). The market’s performance was lifted by the RSA Conference.

Orlando, helped by NPE2024, saw the second-largest lifts in occupancy (up 18.6 percent to 75.7 percent) and RevPAR (up 28.9 percent to $160.81).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Philadelphia (down 27.1 percent to $101.16) and Nashville (down 9.2 percent to $133.09).

