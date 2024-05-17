WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance from the previous week and positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 11, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 5-11, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 66.1 percent (up 2.1 percent)

ADR: $162.14 (up 4.4 percent)

RevPAR: $107.24 (up 6.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 20.6 percent to 79.3 percent), ADR (up 54.5 percent to $313.13), and RevPAR (up 86.3 percent to $248.28). The market’s performance was lifted by the RSA Conference.

Orlando, helped by NPE2024, saw the second-largest lifts in occupancy (up 18.6 percent to 75.7 percent) and RevPAR (up 28.9 percent to $160.81).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Philadelphia (down 27.1 percent to $101.16) and Nashville (down 9.2 percent to $133.09).