CHICAGO, Illinois—Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced that it is now managing The Last Hotel STL in Saint Louis, Missouri. Maverick founder and CEO Robert Habeeb made the announcement.

The Last Hotel STL has an architectural history and shows the preservation, restoration, and reinvention of the International Shoe Company. Originally opened in 1909, the building has stone carvings, metalwork, and terrazzo floors all in the Neoclassical and Art Deco styles. Combining historic details and modern interiors, The Last Hotel STL has renewed energy while nodding to the past.

Located in a former shoe factory, the hotel has an Art Deco vibe and mid-century furnishings. The hotel’s rooms range in size from 433 to 457 square feet and include two queen-sized beds with boutique linens, a work desk, a power port box, 55” HD televisions, an in-room mini-bar, original barrel ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Suites have a king-size bed with the same amenities and also Designer CO Bigelow amenities, and a bathroom with a custom subway tiled walk-in shower.

Property features include an upscale restaurant and a snack shop, as well as a rooftop with an adults-only pool and a bar. There’s also a fitness center, and meeting and event space. Breakfast and valet parking are also available.

The Last Hotel STL is a two-minute walk from the City Museum, which is home to a 10-story spiral slide, the world’s largest jungle gym, and a rooftop garden. It’s also a mile from both I-64 and baseball games at Busch Stadium.

“Maverick is pleased to enter the St. Louis market with the addition of this one-of-a-kind hotel to our growing and increasingly diverse portfolio,” said Habeeb. “It’s an exciting property with a storied history; one we look forward to continuing to write.”