CoStar: Mixed Results Continue for U.S. Hotel Performance

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results from the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 4, 2024. U.S. hotel performance showed lower results from the week ending April 27, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 28- May 4, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 64.4 percent (down 0.8 percent)

ADR: $159.97 (up 1.3 percent)

RevPAR: $103.09 (up 0.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle reported the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 8.1 percent to 69.4 percent).

Dallas posted the largest lift in ADR (up 5.8 percent to $134.33).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Atlanta (down 12.7 percent to $85.87) and San Francisco (up 12.5 percent to $123.02).