WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results than the previous week and mixed comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 27, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 21-27, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 72.0 percent (down 0.4 percent)

ADR: $164.45 (up 1.3 percent)

RevPAR: $118.37 (up 0.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans saw the highest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 16.9 percent to 66.7 percent).

San Diego posted the largest lift in ADR (up 12.0 percent to $294.80).

The steepest RevPAR decline was seen in Nashville (down 24.2 percent to $128.78), due to a comparison against George Strait concert dates (July 28-29, 2023).