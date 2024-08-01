Choice Hotels International Opens Four U.S. Cambria Hotels

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. opened four Cambria Hotels across the United States. The newly opened properties, located in Niagara Falls, New York; Rehoboth, Deleware; North Conway, New Hampshire; and Denver, Colorado, join a collection of more than 70 open Cambria Hotels located around the country and an upscale portfolio of eight brands, including Radisson Blu, the Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED. These Cambria hotels offer guests a full-service experience with amenities such as restaurants, bars, meeting and event spaces, and more.

“We’re excited to continue Cambria Hotels’ expansion showcasing its unique offerings and top-notch amenities to even more guests in top destinations including Niagara Falls, Rehoboth, North Conway, and Denver,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale, Choice Hotels. “Each new Cambria Hotel that opens, with its stylish yet approachable esthetic, great amenities including a full bar, and perfectly situated location, makes the upscale brand a go-to for travelers whether they are looking for a weekend away with friends and family, traveling for work, or both.”

The new destinations include:

Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo: The Cambria Hotel in Denver Downtown RiNo puts guests in Denver’s River North Art District. The 153-guestroom property, which opened in May, reflects the city’s industrial aesthetic and the transformation it has undergone. The hotel has 1,192 square feet of meeting space.

Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls: This new boutique hotel, which opened in March, is near the Niagara River and Niagara Falls State Park. Attractions in the area include the Destination Niagara Visitor Center, Aquarium of Niagara, Maid of the Mist, Cave of the Winds, and Seneca Niagara Casino. The Cambria Hotel, with 120 guestrooms and 960 square feet of meeting space, is designed with the local area in mind.

Cambria Hotel North Conway: Cambria North Conway is New Hampshire's newest hotel for White Mountain adventures. With 115 guestrooms, an indoor pool, 1,550 square feet of meeting space, contemporary comforts, tastes of local flavors, and close proximity to Mt. Washington, the hotel opened recently on June 6.

Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach: The Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth, Delaware, has 106 guestrooms and 6,400 square feet of meeting space. The boutique hotel offers amenities including an outdoor pool, suites, and décor guests would expect from an upscale hotel. The property opened in May.