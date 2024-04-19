CoStar: Solar Eclipse Positively Impacts U.S. Hotel Performance

WASHINGTON—Helped by the total solar eclipse, U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 13, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 7-13, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 65.8 percent (up 2.8 percent)

ADR: $160.20 (up 2.9 percent)

RevPAR: $105.48 (up 5.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia reported the largest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 23.2 percent to 77.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 45.7 percent to $133.79). The market’s performance was driven by WrestleMania 40.

Dallas, positioned along the path of the solar eclipse, posted the largest ADR lift (up 20.1 percent to $150.33) and the second-highest jump in RevPAR (up 38.8 percent to $117.50).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Tampa (down 24.1 percent to $135.79) and Orlando (down 20.9 percent to $134.48).