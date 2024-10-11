WASHINGTON—Due to Rosh Hashana, the U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 5, 2024.
U.S. Hotel Performance
September 29-October 5, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 65.6 percent (down 3.4 percent)
ADR: $156.25 (down 4.4 percent)
RevPAR: $102.44 (down 7.7 percent)
Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 24.1 percent to 81.3 percent) and RevPAR (up 22.1 percent to $125.39). As is common around a natural disaster, the market’s hotel performance was lifted by displacement demand from Hurricane Helene.
The steepest RevPAR declines were in Las Vegas (down 25.9 percent to $118.51) and Chicago (down 25.8 percent to $115.05).