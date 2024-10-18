ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group announced a partnership with AHED, Alliance for Hospitality Equity & Diversity, with the overarching goal of making an impact on the future of hospitality through the development of internships; deployment of a scholarship program; participation in dedicated career fairs and campus takeover events; targeted recruitment of students within underrepresented populations, and creation of new opportunities for qualified graduating students to join manager-in-training programs. Additionally, Davidson’s Chief Administrative Officer Crystal Beasley has been appointed to the AHED Board, bringing experience and perspective to AHED’s existing leadership.

“We believe in the power of collective experience, and the creativity that comes from a diversified perspective. With that in mind, our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council works passionately to foster a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive environment for team members from all walks of life—because we’re stronger together,” said Kenny Imafidon, vice president of operational excellence, Davidson Hospitality Group. “Through our collaboration with AHED, we are excited to optimize a level playing field for all employees to feel valued, respected, and able to contribute at their maximum potential regardless of their background. At the end of the day, diversity enables organizations to attract and retain the best and brightest talent to problem solve and innovate.”

“At AHED, we focus on transforming the hospitality industry by uplifting and amplifying a culture representative of untapped talent. Just like the team at Davidson Hospitality Group, we envision a hospitality workforce where diversity, equity, and inclusivity are not just ideals but inherent qualities of our leadership,” said Brian Barker, founder, Alliance for Hospitality Equity & Diversity. “We look forward to teaming up with Davidson to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future in our industry.”

On November 15, 2024, Davidson will join AHED at its Fall Networking Reception to celebrate the unity and shared objective that drives the collective mission of inclusivity.