CoralTree Hospitality Adds Two Utah Hotels to Managed Portfolio

DENVER, Colorado—CoralTree Hospitality announced the addition of Black Desert Resort and Red Mountain Resort in southwest Utah to its management portfolio. The two properties, owned by Utah-based Reef Capital Partners, are located in Greater Zion with access to more than 2,400 square miles and inspiration including Zion National Park.

“Our company continues to grow and innovate, and being selected to manage these two resorts that are reshaping the vacation experience in Greater Zion illustrates how we are being recognized for our approach to independent properties,” said Tom Luersen, president, CoralTree Hospitality. “Our mission is to optimize the value for every property for its team members, guests, and owners. We deliver an exceptional guest experience through our ‘Sense of Connection’ program in ways that honor the communities that we live, work, and play in.”

Black Desert Resort

Black Desert Resort, developed by Reef, is a 600-acre resort and entertainment complex spanning three communities: Ivins, Santa Clara, and St. George. The first phase of development includes nearly 800 rooms spanning hotel rooms, private homes, a 45,000-square-foot convention center, a 15,000-square-foot spa, an infinity pool, and cabanas, as well as seven restaurants and bars.

The center of the first phase of development is the 19-hole, par-72 Black Desert Resort Golf Course. The course blends basalt rock formations with fairways and vermilion sandstone cliffs. Spanning 7,500 yards, the course is designed to cater to golfers of all skill levels. The course offers CADDIMASTER forecaddies, GPS-equipped carts, inclusive on-course food and non-alcoholic beverages, a driving range powered by TRACKMAN technology, and a two-acre 36-hole putting green. The course recently hosted the Black Desert Championship, part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall series, marking the PGA TOUR’s first visit to Utah in over 60 years. This April, the course will also welcome the LPGA Tour

Black Desert has developed partnerships with Utah Tech University, the Utah Jazz, Utah’s NHL team, high school teams, the arts community, and other organizations to make an impact in Southern Utah, the state, and beyond. The resort also is dedicated to environmental stewardship within its 600-acre development, with approximately 33 percent of the land preserved as open space.

The resort is currently open for preview stays and will open later this year.

The long-term vision for the Black Desert Resort calls for additional rooms and residences, a pedestrian-only boardwalk with over 80,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, a pickleball complex, and a water park. Guests and residents also will use more than six miles of public hiking trails throughout more than 200 acres of preserved land.

Red Mountain Resort

Red Mountain Resort has been operational for nearly three decades. The 55-acre resort is located adjacent to the Snow Canyon State Park and provides access to the outdoor activities found throughout Greater Zion. The 130-room resort is known for its focus on wellness. Red Mountain offers daily morning hikes, dining at Canyon Breeze restaurant, relaxation at the Sagestone Spa, a fitness center, and a recreation center as well as a list of daily adventure and fitness offerings.

“CoralTree’s exceptional track record in managing diverse resort communities and their expertise in blending residential resort rentals with traditional hotel offerings perfectly aligns with our vision for Black Desert and Red Mountain resorts,” said Jared Lucero, CEO of Reef. “Their unique approach to hospitality celebrates the natural beauty, culture, and community of each destination. We are confident that CoralTree’s stewardship will not only help reimagine Red Mountain but also establish Black Desert as a landmark destination in the desert southwest.”

“Our team members are the catalyst for realizing the vision of these two properties,” added Luersen. “Not only do we empower our team to serve from the heart but we focus heavily on allowing them to innovate, deliver greatness, and do what is best in all aspects of their work. We are passionate about the people we work with and look forward to welcoming the teams at both resorts into the CoralTree family.”