WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania—Palette Hotels announced that it has been awarded management of the 140-room DoubleTree by Hilton Washington Meadow Lands Casino Area in Washington, Pennsylvania. The company will also oversee the hotel’s upcoming, multi-million dollar refurbishment, which includes technology enhancements for the Hilton Connected Rooms program, new signage, new landscaping, and a complete renovation of the lobby, guestrooms, guest bathrooms, meeting spaces, restaurant, bar, and lounge. The hotel is owned by Sunrise Gold Hospitality.

“As hotel owners ourselves, we understand firsthand the importance of strong management that focuses on value creation through improved guest satisfaction and stronger bottom lines,” said Richard Lou, CEO, Palette. “We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Hilton that provides us with invaluable operational insights, and the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington Meadow Lands Casino Area marks our fourth branded hotel with the franchise company, as well as our second hotel in Pa. Following the implementation of our proprietary management and marketing systems, we are confident the hotel will take its rightful place as the destination of choice for business and leisure travelers to southwestern Pennsylvania.”

The pet-friendly hotel is adjacent to The Meadows Racetrack and Casino and across from Tanger Outlet. Hotel amenities include an outdoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, business center, and 13,000 square feet of flexible event space. Guests may dine at Maxwell’s Restaurant for all-day American cuisine or enjoy cocktails and casual dining in front of large screen televisions at Maxwell’s Lounge.

“Following the completion of the renovation, the hotel will achieve ‘like-new’ status, effectively making it the ‘newest’ hotel to enter the Washington market in the past five years,” Lou said. “We confer regularly with travelers and brands to determine what our guests most need and want on the road at all of our hotels, and we believe we will exceed expectations with the refurbishment of the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington Meadow Lands Casino Area.”

“With their people-first, owner-centric, results-oriented culture, Palette was the perfect choice to manage our hotel and oversee the construction phase of its refurbishment,” said Ramesh Pandya, owner, Sunrise Gold Hospitality.