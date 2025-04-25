SAN JOSE, California—Urban Catalyst announced the official opening of the Marriott TownePlace Suites. The project was developed in collaboration with Island Hospitality Management.

Located in Downtown San Jose, the hotel offers 176 modern, all-suite accommodations. Just minutes from major tech employers, the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose State University, and the SAP Center, the hotel provides an amenity for both business and leisure guests visiting the city.

“This hotel has been a long-standing goal for Marriott in Downtown San Jose, and we’re thrilled to make it a reality,” said Erik Hayden, founder and CEO of Urban Catalyst. “Partnering with Island Hospitality, we’ve delivered a project that fills a real need in the market and contributes to the ongoing transformation of the city’s urban core.”

Island Hospitality will oversee day-to-day hotel operations, bringing its expertise in guest experience and property management to ensure long-term success.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of TownePlace Suites San Jose, a truly remarkable addition to our portfolio. Over the past several months, it’s been a pleasure working closely with both Urban Catalyst and Marriott, whose collaboration and dedication have ensured a seamless and successful launch. We’re excited to manage this beautiful property in such a vibrant and prime location, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience its comfort and convenience firsthand,” said Gregg Forde, president and COO of Island Hospitality.

The opening marks a milestone for Urban Catalyst’s broader development efforts in San Jose. The hotel is one of several projects developed under the firm’s Opportunity Zone Fund.

“The TownePlace Suites is more than just a hotel—it’s a catalyst for more foot traffic, business travel and economic energy in downtown,” Hayden added.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on April 14, bringing together the project team, local leaders, and community members.