TALLAHASSEE—Aloft Tallahassee Downtown announced that it has recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, refreshing the hotel’s communal spaces and 162 guestrooms. Located on North Monroe Street, the pet-friendly hotel provides access to Florida’s Capitol Building, Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, and Florida State University.

Upgrades from the renovation include new flooring, vinyl tiles, paint, LED lighting, décor, and art pieces sourced by local artists in each guestroom. The hotel’s lobby also received refreshments, introducing a new pool table, bar accents, furniture, and fixtures. Cosmetic upgrades were made to the hotel’s 2,100 square feet of meeting space, which has been outfitted with new 75” smart TVs and new flooring, along with the 24-hour Re:Charge gym, which received new paint, flooring, and vinyl wall accents.

“We are excited to welcome guests, new and returning, to experience the thoughtful upgrades we’ve made throughout all areas of Aloft Tallahassee Downtown,” said Devin Baker, general manager. “From our new furniture package and décor pieces to our enhanced technology offerings in our meeting space, we look forward to providing an elevated guest experience thanks to the property’s new look and feel.”

Aloft Tallahassee Downtown has the brand’s signature W XYZ bar and Re:Mix lounge, serving cocktails, craft beers, wine, and pub food with live music from local musicians and other rotating programming. Guests can stop by the Re:Fuel market for late-night snacks or grab-and-go items in the morning, which is open 24/7. The hotel also offers an outdoor pool which received all-new lounge furniture, umbrellas, string lighting ,and poolside firepits during the renovation.

Aloft Tallahassee Downtown is owned and operated by McKibbon Hospitality. The construction and development arm of the company, McKibbon Places, oversaw the renovation, which was carried out by First Finish.