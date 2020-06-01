GREENSBORO, N.C. — Geeta Patel announced the opening of the Clarion Pointe Greensboro Airport. The new 60-room hotel is located off Interstate 40 at 7800 National Service Rd. in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The hotel is in close proximity to major corporate offices such as Volvo, Mack, and FedEx. Nearby attractions include the LeBauer Park, The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Greensboro Science Center, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park, International Civil Rights Center and Museum, Greensboro Children’s Museum, and Weatherspoon Art Museum.

Amenities include free transportation to and from the Piedmont Triad International Airport, 24-hour reception staff, fast and free WiFi, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Advertisement

The Clarion Pointe Greensboro Airport is owned by Geeta Patel of PRBGP Hospitality, LLC, an Indian immigrant whose career in hospitality began in housekeeping in 1995. Patel now owns two hotels.

“We were excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Choice Hotels to create a ‘home away from home’ for travelers visiting Greensboro,” said Patel. “We look forward to delivering a premium local experience and helping our guests make the most of their stay.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE