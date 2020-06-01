Charlestowne Hotels Adds 10-Property Portfolio from The Thrash Group

Charleston, S.C. — Charlestowne Hotels, providing full-service hospitality management, today announced a formal agreement with The Thrash Group, a national hospitality development company, to oversee the group’s entire portfolio of hotels. Under this new agreement, Charlestowne will add 10 properties to its portfolio—the management company’s largest single deal in its 40-year history. Five of the newly added properties are part of Origin Hotel, an independent brand of lifestyle hotels.

“To say this has been a tumultuous year for hospitality would be an understatement. As we approach Charlestowne’s 40th anniversary, we’re reminded that we have navigated uncertain times before. Our leadership team has never been stronger, and we have been meticulous with our strategic growth plans, this partnership with Thrash included,” said Kyle Hughey, COO of Charlestowne Hotels. “We consider our companies well-matched in both operational style and development goals.”

The partnership with The Thrash Group adds more than 1,200 keys to Charlestowne’s portfolio count and expands the management company’s national footprint to 50 hotels across more than 20 states, including the group’s first properties in Kentucky, Colorado, and Texas. With proven success in secondary and tertiary cities, Charlestowne Hotels will also help Thrash develop experience-driven independent lifestyle properties in markets such as Morgantown, W.Va., and Tupelo, Miss. The Thrash Group has also tapped Charlestowne Hotels to oversee the continued development and expansion of the Origin Hotel brand, which is projected to grow up to 10 hotels in the next four years under Charlestowne’s management.

“Each of our hotels, and the teams that support them, have their own personality, culture, and guest experience. Charlestowne’s work will act as a microphone for these brand attributes,” said Walker Thrash, partner of The Thrash Group. “The Charlestowne Hotels team doesn’t manage in a box, they hone in on the unique identity of each property to develop operations, marketing, and revenue strategies built to mirror each hotel’s individual characteristics, while keeping a keen eye on guest experience.”

Through the company’s new relationship with Thrash, Charlestowne is adding a range of lifestyle properties, independent concepts, and branded hotels to its portfolio. With the Origin Hotel collection specifically, Charlestowne Hotels will directly develop broad strategies and programs that strengthen the growing brand’s position as an experience-driven, community-oriented lifestyle collection.

The following set of Thrash Group properties will be immediately added to Charlestowne’s portfolio: Origin Red Rocks (Colo.), Origin Lexington (Ky.), Origin Raleigh (N.C.), Origin Westminster (Colo.), Origin Austin (Texas) and Hotel Morgan (W.Va.). The second phase of property additions include the DoubleTree Ft. Smith (Ark.), The Admiral Hotel (Ala.), and a property in Tupelo (Miss).

