Scottsdale, Ariz.—This week, CIRQ+ announced the launch of CIRQ+CLEAN. Developed by cloud-based platform CIRQ+ in response to the impact of the global COVID crisis, CIRQ+CLEAN dispenses an EPA-registered fluid through an in-room autonomous, connected IoT robot, the Cbot. The non-toxic disinfecting solution has up-to-date approvals by the EPA for use against Sars-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as other pathogens on hard, non-porous surfaces. Combined with the CIRQ+ in-room mobile hub, the CIRQ+CLEAN Cbot is available for hotels, schools, businesses, restaurants, larger event spaces, and more.

In a hotel guestroom equipped with the in-room CIRQ+ hub, the autonomous, smart CBot recognizes an empty room and circumnavigates the space, dispensing a consistent, uniform electrostatically-charged disinfectant on surfaces and areas missed by manual cleaning or UV light methods. Once the initial spraying is complete, housekeeping can safely enter the sterilized room to change linens, clean bathrooms, vacuum, and complete routine cleaning practices. After housekeeping is finished, the attendant informs the hub and leaves the room, allowing CIRQ+CLEAN to sterilize the room a second time. Guests are provided with information on the process and reassurance they are entering a thoroughly disinfected room upon entry through a spoken or written message on the screen of the CIRQ+ unit.

“As technologists and innovators at CIRQ+, we were inspired to rise to the challenge posed by the pandemic to leverage our Ultimate Smart Room platform to create viable solutions,” said Yani Deros, CEO and founder of CIRQ+. “CIRQ+CLEAN was created to ensure that employees, guests, or residents can trust that the property where they are working or staying has implemented the highest standard of health and safety measures.”

The CIRQ+CLEAN liquid solution is designed for use as part of regular and repeatable preventive protocols.





