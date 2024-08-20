Cintas Offers a Highly Efficient Garment-Dispensing Solution

The hospitality industry has seen a significant increase in outsourcing labor and part-time staff. As a result, many outsourced staff, temporary, or part-time employees may not be looking their best in company-issued garments upon their first day and therefore not feeling like they are a part of the team.

JW Marriott Nashville recognized these challenges within its housekeeping department, which operates with a significant amount of outsourced labor. They sought a modern way of preparing their internal guests (IGs) to look their best, feel their best, and be a part of the team on day one. The Cintas Garment Dispensing Solution was the best option to solve this problem. This solution allowed for clean, ready-to- go garments without special fitting sessions or inventory management by their uniform room team. It also allowed housekeepers, regardless of permanent or temporary employment, to feel like they were a part of the JW Marriott family; that something was put in place just for them. The Garment Dispensing Solution has a 99 percent return rate during the first 60 days, which essentially eliminates lost garments and is already generating cost savings for the property compared to its prior program.

Washington Nationals Ballpark was having a cleanliness issue with its culinary staff uniforms. This was very evident when the Nationals had a back-to-back home stand. Many of the culinary staff did not have the time in between games to launder their chef coats. Cintas’ Garment Dispensing Solution became the obvious answer for them. This solution allowed each employee to have clean, ready-to-wear Chef Works garments for every shift, regardless of the timeframe between games.

Whatever issue you are trying to solve, the Cintas Garment Dispensing Solution is your answer.

The Cintas Garment Dispensing Solution is a comprehensive offering with state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled service to provide consistent availability, a professional, polished look, and hygienically clean garments. The solution includes the dispensing and return units, control software, card readers, installation, transportation, onsite service, and preventative maintenance.

As a turnkey solution, it includes all the elements to provide your property with a highly efficient and accountable garment program. We supply more than garments. Every day, we deliver the peace of mind of being prepared with a clean, ready-to-wear garment that is the correct fit—all within seconds.

Sponsored by Cintas.