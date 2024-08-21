PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has been selected to manage two properties in Augusta, Georgia. The Residence Inn by Marriott Augusta and the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Augusta are both owned by PeachState Hospitality.

“Our ongoing partnership with TPG continues to allow us to remain an active investor in the hospitality space through our development platform,” said Ricky Raman, chief operating officer, PeachState Hospitality. “We are extremely impressed with TPG’s operating expertise and capability to enhance both the top and bottom line, thereby increasing the value of our assets. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities to expand this partnership.”

The 124-room Residence Inn Augusta offers studio, one, and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas, kitchens, WiFi, hot breakfast, and a fitness center.

The 88-room SpringHill Suites Augusta offers suites with a mini-fridge, microwave, Keurig coffee maker, sofa, and work area with ergonomic chair, as well as lobby spaces with WiFi breakfast buffet, 24-hour Market, fitness center, indoor pool, and outdoor fire pit.

“We are extremely pleased to be adding more properties from PeachState Hospitality to our portfolio,” said Ben Perelmuter, president of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “We have proven that our operations, cultures, and core values as a company align with PeachState’s and look forward to continue growing alongside them.”

Both properties are in Augusta, Georgia, a city along the Savannah River known for its history, culture, and nature. Augusta is the second largest city in Georgia and is well known for hosting The Masters Tournament, held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club. Being located near I-20 and I-520, guests can access Fort Gordon, Grovetown, downtown Augusta, North Augusta, South Carolina, and the Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters tournament. Guests can visit the downtown area, which has historic buildings, local shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions like the Augusta Museum of History and the Morris Museum of Art. The Riverwalk Augusta offers scenic views and recreational activities along the river.