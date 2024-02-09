BOSTON—Toast announced a collaboration with Choice Hotels International to make its Toast for Hotel Restaurants technology a brand standard for two of Choice’s brands, Cambria Hotels and Radisson. Toast is also a qualified vendor for Choice’s other brands. Cambria and Radisson will implement Toast technology as a brand standard by summer 2025 for Cambria and by the beginning of 2026 for Radisson properties. This collaboration is designed to help owners grow their food and beverage programs and digitalize the guest experience for on-site dining.

From tableside to in-room dining, the Toast for Hotel Restaurants platform will integrate with Cambria’s and Radisson’s property management systems (PMS) for dining experiences for guests. The implementation will digitalize the guest’s food and beverage experience on property while streamlining food and beverage operations for hotel staff. Enabling staff to process room charges from handheld point of sale (POS) devices, this collaboration will help operators drive food and beverage sales, kitchen efficiency, and guest satisfaction.

“Cambria and Radisson hotels are increasingly seen as dining destinations in and of themselves, and this innovative collaboration with Toast will allow our guests and hotel staff to benefit from the digitalization of operations,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale at Choice Hotels. “We’ve already started rolling out Toast at several Cambria locations nationwide and are pleased to see the early impact it is making, including early adoption from guests, helping owners manage their labor model, and increasing lobby marketplace sales.”

In addition to standard food service POS and hotel PMS integration, Cambria and Radisson hotels will implement Toast Go 2 handhelds for server and bartender use, Mobile Order & Pay at restaurant tables, Toast Online Ordering for in-room dining, Kiosks for lobby marketplaces, Kitchen Display Systems for back of house efficiency including texting guests when orders are ready for pickup, and Toast’s direct Third-Party Delivery integrations. Cambria and Radisson hotels will also use Toast Payments.

“Premier hotel brand operators like Choice Hotels recognize that a flexible service model is a critical success factor. From in-room dining to mobile order and pay to full-service restaurants to quick-service restaurants, Toast for Hotel Restaurants enables hospitality brands to deliver a more seamless guest experience, operate more efficiently, and increase the speed of service across day parts and formats,” said Kelly Esten, senior vice president and general manager, enterprise at Toast. “We are delighted to be implementing Toast technology as a brand standard for Cambria and Radisson properties and to offer Toast to other Choice Hotels brands as a Qualified Vendor.”