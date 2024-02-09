Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel Completes Renovation

FRISCO, Texas—Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel, located at the Stonebriar Commons in Frisco, Texas, announced the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation. The renovation touched all areas of the hotel including guestrooms, meeting and public spaces, and the fitness center.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with an ambiance that is felt throughout the entire property. Emerson, the full-service restaurant on the property, has a new look that includes classic U.S. fare from breakfasts to dinner and cocktails.

All 168 guestrooms have been refreshed to a modern aesthetic and have the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience. In addition to the interior design updates, the pet-friendly rooms and suites include newly upgraded WiFi.

The renovation also includes enhancements to the property’s 6,374 square feet of meeting space. With seven event spaces and a capacity of up to 220, the Sheraton Stonebriar is a venue for various meetings, events, and weddings. The Marriott Bonvoy Club Lounge has also been revamped to create a place to work and gather.

“We are delighted to unveil our newly renovated hotel,” says Natasha Johnson, general manager of the Sheraton Stonebriar. “We look forward to providing a comfortable and convenient stay for business and leisure travelers alike and are committed to delivering top-notch hospitality”.

Positioned in Stonebriar Commons off Sam Rayburn Tollway, the Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel is just minutes away from Frisco, Plano, and The Colony, and less than one mile from top attractions such as Legacy West, The Shops at Legacy and Grandscape.