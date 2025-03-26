Heidi Grant

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

When I began my career in the high-stakes Bingo industry, I was at the forefront of the gaming and hospitality boom in Oklahoma. It’s been exciting to be part of an industry that evolved from small Bingo halls to world-class resorts and casinos. Being part of such a dynamic field is truly inspiring. As Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, our impact extends far beyond the resorts. Through our hospitality efforts, we create a meaningful connection between our guests, associates, and tribal members. This allows us to offer an exceptional experience to our guests, which, in turn, helps foster a stronger community for our tribal members.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to have had many mentors throughout my career, and I continue to lean on these relationships for guidance and inspiration. I’m drawn to leaders who emphasize integrity and character. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned from them is the importance of confidently taking a seat at the table and speaking up for what I believe in.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

As a tribal casino, many of our associates are Native Americans, and we focus on sharing our culture with our non-native associates and guests. We’ve incorporated a highly successful Choctaw language program at all our resorts. The program, introduced last year, includes three phrases that all associates use to welcome and thank guests for visiting our resorts.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

Many women are drawn to the hospitality industry through a variety of career paths, including food and beverage, gaming, guest experience, architecture and design, marketing, and more. This industry offers the support and opportunities that align with their ambitions. At Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, we are committed to fostering growth and development in our leaders, which is why we prioritize promoting from within. Almost half, 46 percent, of our leadership team is made up of women. They hold key positions, such as general managers of our resort properties, leading hospitality teams, designing new properties, and driving success at the corporate level. Our main focus is on finding the right person for each role and empowering their talent to flourish.