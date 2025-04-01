Hotel Seville Nomad Transitions to Hyatt’s Unbound Collection

CHICAGO, Illinois—Allen Gross, chairman of GFI Hospitality, announc­­­ed the transition of the former James NoMad Hotel to Hotel Seville NoMad, joining the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Following the transition and an upcoming property refresh, Hotel Seville NoMad will introduce an updated guest experience in New York’s NoMad district, along with a new lobby bar and amenities inspired by the building’s past. Under Hyatt management, the hotel’s restoration to its early 20th-century aesthetic arrives in tandem with an overarching revitalization of the NoMad neighborhood.

“Hotel Seville NoMad bridges New York’s storied past and its elevated present, offering a dynamic destination where timeless elegance meets modern luxury,” said Tommasi Moccia, general manager of Hotel Seville NoMad. “Whether locals are stopping in for expertly crafted cocktails and sophisticated dishes or visitors from across the globe are seeking a refined stay, we look forward to offering our guests an unforgettable experience in the heart of New York City.”

Housed in a preserved Beaux Arts building originally constructed in 1903, Hotel Seville NoMad blends architectural elements with contemporary design for a destination that pays homage to art, culture, and cuisine. The 348-room hotel introduces reimagined guestrooms, refreshed interiors, and guest programming along with Il Bar, a new residential-inspired lobby experience. The guestrooms will blend modern comforts and aesthetics, including vintage-inspired furnishings and textured materials set against hues of gray and blue. Inspired by spaces across the globe, each guestroom will additionally feature captivating works of art, celebrating the world of travel.

Food & Beverage

Situated in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood, Hotel Seville NoMad is near some of the city’s cultural, culinary, and artistic experiences. Housed within the hotel, restaurant Scarpetta blends Italian tradition with updated presentation and offers guests a menu that uses locally sourced ingredients. Complementing Scarpetta’s culinary offerings, The Seville is a hidden speakeasy, and it has a rotating roster of live jazz and DJ sets.

Representing the hotel’s newest offering, Il Bar debuted in early 2025 as a new guest-gathering space in the lobby. Centered around a cascading stone bar designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, Il Bar offers cocktails and small bites.

Meetings & Events

A destination for groups and events of varying sizes, Hotel Seville NoMad offers a number of flexible event spaces. Venues range from a ballroom to intimate meeting rooms with catering supported by Scarpetta’s cuisine. Whether groups are looking for intimate dinners, cocktail receptions, or multi-day meetings, Hotel Seville NoMad is primed to welcome guests with an inviting atmosphere.

Nearby Attractions

Located between the Flatiron District and Midtown, NoMad is a cultural center of Manhattan. NoMad encompasses landmark architecture, dining, and a design and cultural scene. As part of this landscape, Hotel Seville NoMad’s transformation embraces the neighborhood’s spirit.