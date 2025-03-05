SH Hotels & Resorts Rebrands as Starwood Hotels

MIAMI, Florida—SH Hotels & Resorts celebrated its 10th anniversary by rebranding as Starwood Hotels, reviving the global brand created nearly 30 years ago by Barry Sternlicht. Along with this change, Starwood Hotels has planned growth for 2025, with more than 40 properties open or in development across its three brands on four continents. In Sternlicht’s time as chairman and CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, he created W Hotels, grew St. Regis from a single property into a global luxury hotel collection, and updated brands like The Luxury Collection, Sheraton, Westin, Le Meridien, and Four Points.

“Reintroducing the Starwood Hotels name is personally very exciting for me. It’s a tribute to a legacy that millions of people know and trust—and it comes at a decisive moment in our company’s history,” said Sternlicht, founder and chairman, Starwood Hotels, and chairman of Starwood Capital Group. “Over the past decade, SH Hotels & Resorts has built three extraordinary brands, including the mission-driven 1 Hotels, which demonstrates how guests can live a luxurious, sustainable life without sacrifice. I didn’t want to do another typical hotel brand after W. The world doesn’t need another brand, it needs a better 1. By reviving the Starwood Hotels name, we aim to marry this trusted legacy of youth, innovation, and guest focus with our modern, tech-enabled, personalized approach to hospitality. As we take this next step, we’re doubling down on our mission to inspire, innovate, and make a difference—for our guests, our partners, and the planet.”

Starwood Hotels has planned the debut of flagship properties in Tokyo, Melbourne, and Copenhagen, as well as further expansion into new markets such as the Middle East and Southern Europe.

“Starwood Hotels once disrupted the industry under Barry’s leadership. On the 10th anniversary of SH Hotels & Resorts, we will build on that legacy and become an even more innovative and forward-thinking company,” sayidRaul Leal, CEO, Starwood Hotels. “Our cadre of unique brands with distinctive offerings, brought to life by the best team members in the industry, will delight and surprise experience seekers of all ages around the globe.”

1 Hotels & Homes:

The 1 Hotels brand launched in 2015 with the opening of Miami’s 1 Hotel South Beach and New York City’s 1 Hotel Central Park. Over the past decade, the brand has expanded into major global destinations, including Brooklyn, New York City; West Hollywood, Los Angeles; Sanya, China; Toronto, Canada; Nashville, Tennessee; San Francisco, California; Hanalei Bay on Kauai, Hawaii; and Mayfair, London.

“As we reflect on a decade of 1 Hotels, we’re proud of how far we’ve come in inspiring guests to care for the planet,” said Sternlicht. “With our new openings, we’re bringing our mission to new markets and continuing to raise the bar for sustainable luxury.”

In 2025, 1 Hotels & Homes will have new properties including:

1 Hotel Seattle (Spring 2025)

1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne (Mid-2025)

1 Hotel Copenhagen (Summer 2025)

1 Hotel Tokyo (Fall 2025)

Openings beyond 2025 include Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Paris, France; Elounda Hills, Crete; Austin, Texas; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Baccarat Hotels & Residences:

Following its flagship property—Baccarat Hotel New York—the brand will be expanding in the coming years, including Rome, Italy; Florence, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Dubai, India; and the Maldives.

Treehouse Hotels

Treehouse Hotels is the newest of Starwood’s three brands. After the debut of its flagship property in central London, England, the brand is expanding innew destinations:

Treehouse Manchester (Spring 2025)

Treehouse Silicon Valley (Spring 2025)

Additional hotels in the pipeline include Adelaide, Australia; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Brickell, Miami.

Branded Residences

As part of the growth strategy of 1 Hotels & Homes and Baccarat Hotels & Residences, several new branded residences are in development. Existing properties include 1 Homes South Beach and Baccarat Residences New York. Upcoming Baccarat Residences will complement hotel openings in Dubai, the Maldives, and Riyadh, while new 1 Homes locations are launching alongside hotels in Melbourne (debuting this year), Crete, and San Miguel de Allende. Baccarat Brickell is planned as a standalone development.

Culinary and Wellness

Dining and wellness will continue to be part Starwood Hotels’ approach to hospitality and remain core elements of the guest experience.

In London, 1 Hotel Mayfair’s signature restaurant, Dovetale—helmed by Tom Sellers—has reimagined European cuisine. Across the Atlantic, 1 Hotel Central Park features Jams by Jonathan Waxman, a farm-to-table dining experience. The Treehouse Silicon Valley is debuting Valley Goat, where Stephanie Izard will show the seasonal options of Northern California. And at 1 Hotel South Beach, Michael Solomonov is about to introduce AVIV, including the flavors of Israel and the broader region.

Wellness is an extension of Starwood Hotels’ mission. Properties include experiential programming that connects guests to nature while promoting holistic well-being. Nearly every 1 Hotels property has the Bamford Wellness Spa, created in partnership with Carole Bamford. Bamford Wellness Spas offer treatments inspired by traditional therapies and local influences.

“Through thoughtful culinary and wellness experiences, we strive to recharge the soul, nurture the body, and inspire a deeper connection to the world around us,” said Leal. “It’s not just about offering amenities—it’s about creating transformative moments that stay with our guests long after they leave.”

Sustainability

Sustainability will continue to be a cornerstone of Starwood Hotels’ growth strategy. The company reflects a commitment to the planet and its people, integrating eco-conscious design, operations, and guest experiences.

The focus on sustainability extends beyond physical spaces to its people. The team will grow from 3,900 to more than 5,000 members in 2025. Community engagement programs like the 1 Less Thing initiative—which encourages mindful disposal—and partnerships with local organizations further amplify this impact.

“Our journey has just begun,” said Sternlicht. “As we embrace bold ideas, expand into new markets, and continue to reinvent the hospitality landscape, we hope to build a legacy that will inspire future generations. The best is yet to come.”