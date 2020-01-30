Can Hotel Revenue Managers Help Save Our Planet?

2 Be Part of the Solution

According to a Booking.com report, an overwhelming majority of tourists now desire and seek out more sustainable travel options, and more than half are willing to spend more on their travel to ensure it has a lower impact on the environment.

Increasingly, businesses are taking a leadership role in responsible environmental practices. Recently, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, launched Travalyst—a joint undertaking with Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor, and Visa—to bring companies, consumers, and communities together to encourage sustainable travel.

Meanwhile, 181 CEOs of leading U.S. companies, including Marriott, Oracle, and the SAS Institute, the parent company of IDeaS, committed to leading their organizations for the benefit of not just shareholders but also customers, employees, communities, and the planet. And in recent months, IHG, Marriott, and the state of California all committed to eliminating the use of small plastic bottles of bath products.