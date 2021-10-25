Introducing a new prototype option from Cambria Hotels. Designed specifically for secondary and leisure markets, this new offering will help provide developers the flexibility to build the right-sized hotel for the right market, with a cost-efficient design and an optimized operational model. All while maintaining the sense of space, sense of place and the core brand hallmarks upscale guests prefer. Building on the strong value proposition that developers have come to expect from the Cambria Hotels brand, the new option offers:

A cost-effective prototype: The ability to develop hotels in secondary and leisure markets that demand a lower cost-per-key by reducing square footage in the right places by 20 percent, while staying true to the upscale amenities guests desire.

Operationally efficient: Optimized staffing structure with a reduction in FTEs from current brand requirements, due to reduction in rooms, public areas, and the Housekeeping Upon Request model to drive performance.

Streamlined F&B concept: Bar-forward concept and enhanced marketplace, with a 35 percent smaller kitchen featuring programmable vector cooking technology and a reduced culinary staffing model.

Flexible design: Custom design options including:

Streamlined structural design at entry canopy, lobby, and journey to room.

Customized, locally inspired art and lobby packages, with the ease of 50 percent CAD drawings and standard FF&E that considerably lowers the expense of design and architecture services to complete the build.

“Since the beginning of 2020, we’ve increased the Cambria portfolio by 16 percent as we brought the brand to more urban markets. In fact, the brand has now entered eight of the top 10 markets and 36 of the top 50 in the United States,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “As we continue to focus on operational efficiencies and increasing owner profitability, we have identified a significant growth opportunity in secondary and leisure markets which will bring Cambria’s defining brand hallmarks to a wider customer base in new markets coast to coast. This new prototype option will help accelerate expansion into these areas where our design-forward experience and upscale service will be best-in-market, translating to increased performance for owners.”

The new Cambria prototype option will continue to deliver the signature amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Casually tailored design sensibility

Locally inspired design and décor

Same spacious guest rooms with tech-friendly amenities

Bar-forward food & beverage concept

Spa-inspired bathrooms featuring Bluetooth mirror

Outdoor spaces to relax, mix, and mingle

“The Cambria brand has expanded through new construction and adaptive reuse projects, and this new prototype option builds on that with a flexible, cost-efficient design for developers in markets that have a distribution potential to significantly grow the existing Cambria customer base,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “This new option will be extremely appealing to a broader pool of developers across multiple segments, applicable to developers focused on midscale, upper midscale, and upscale projects. Whether it’s an upscale developer pursuing opportunities in leisure destinations or a traditionally midscale developer looking to capture upscale demand in secondary or smaller markets, this option gives developers flexibility to customize their project to the market and creates opportunities for more owners to grow with Cambria.”

There are currently over 130 Cambria hotels open or in the pipeline across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Phoenix, New York and coming soon to Austin, Savannah, Louisville, and more. For more information on the new prototype and Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit ChoiceHotelsDevelopment.com/CambriaPrototype

