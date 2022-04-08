FRONT ROYAL, Virginia—Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions (BSHS) announced the completed phase one of the multi-million conversion of the Holiday Inn Front Royal to the DoubleTree by Hilton Front Royal Blue Ridge Shadows & Golf Course in Front Royal, Virginia. The 124-rooms hotel was refreshed with a new lobby, front desk and lobby level, and guestroom corridors. Additionally, all guestrooms were outfitted with digital key locks and received new mattresses and TVs. The hotel is owned by Navika Group of Companies, a self-advised commercial real estate company.

“With the completion of this top-to-bottom conversion, the DoubleTree by Hilton Front Royal Blue Ridge Shadows & Golf Course has regained a like-new status that will appeal to both business and leisure travelers to the area,” said Madhu Pareek, senior vice president of operations, BSHS. “With the idyllic Shenandoah Valley as a backdrop, the hotel is the perfect spot for both corporate get-aways and as a home base to explore the area’s natural wonders.”

Seven miles from Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park, the five-story hotel includes WiFi throughout the property, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a business center, and 3,333 square feet of meeting space, as well as access privileges to the adjacent Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club. Guests may choose to dine at Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar, which serves three meals daily made from scratch. Guestrooms have Kuerig coffee makers, iron and ironing boards, and a workspace.