PMZ Realty Capital LLC Closes Q1 2022 With Over $80M in Financing

NEW YORK— PMZ Realty Capital LLC announced they closed over $80 million in financing to end Q1 2022.

“A large amount of capital has been sitting on the sidelines looking for deal flow to open in the hospitality market,” said Peter Berk. “Our relationships with capital partners who have both floating and fixed-rate capital to deploy in the hotel sector have allowed us to put together creative deals for our clients. We are bullish on the remainder of 2022 and anticipate even more deal flow.”

Some of their closings include:

85-room LaQuinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Aberdeen—APG, located in Aberdeen, Maryland

95-room Hampton Inn & Suites Baltimore/Aberdeen, located in Aberdeen, Maryland

195-room Holiday Inn St. Paul Downtown, located in St. Paul, Minnesota

128-room Four Points by Sheraton Amarillo Center, located in Amarillo, Texas

108-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Amarillo Center, located in Amarillo, Texas

89-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Lake City, located in Lake City, Florida

89-room Four Points by Sheraton Dallas Entertainment District, located in Arlington Texas

“PMZ works with its clients to ensure they are getting favorable execution in terms of both proceeds and loan terms based on our experience in closing deals and relationships with the capital providers in the industry,” said Michael Sonnabend, managing member, PMZ Realty Capital. “Our clients understand we are able to find them financing tailored to their specific needs and situation.