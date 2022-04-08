Motel 6 and BestPlaces Find Pet-Friendly U.S. Cities for Travel

DALLAS—For National Pet Day on April 11, 2022, Motel 6 and BestPlaces have teamed up to find the top pet-friendly U.S. cities for pet owners to travel to, with many pets traveling for the first time given the amount of time spent at home over the last two years.

Through this partnership, Motel 6 and BestPlaces built a methodology that includes enjoying the journey to travelers’ final destinations. The method considers access to dog parks, green spaces, and hiking trails for pets to explore, proximity to pet stores and veterinarians, dog-friendly restaurants, patios in the area, and more.

Based on these criteria, the top 10 pet-friendly cities across the United States are:

Santa Monica, California Rockville, Maryland Santa Fe, New Mexico Mount Pleasant, South Carolina Newport, Rhode Island Gloucester, Massachusetts Richmond, Kentucky Bend, Oregon Asheville, North Carolina Charlottesville, Virginia

“Pets are members of the family, so travelers are eager to bring them along for the ride as they explore the United States. Thanks to BestPlaces, travelers can now feel confident bringing their pets on their journey,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO of Motel 6. “From small towns to beachside escapes and everything in between, Motel 6 will be there to welcome your full family, including those on four legs, at no additional cost.”

Motel 6 allows well-behaved pets, such as cats and dogs, and service animals to stay for free at all locations across the country. Situated along major highways and interstates throughout the United States and Canada, Motel 6 will leave the light on for travelers and their four-legged companions. Pets are also welcome at Studio 6 properties across the United States and Canada for travelers seeking extended stay options for a nominal fee.