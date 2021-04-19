Beyond Green Debuts as Purpose-Driven Hospitality Brand

NEWPORT BEACH, California — Committed to building a better and brighter future for people and the planet, Beyond Green officially launches as a curated guide for travelers seeking a more purposeful way to explore the world. Featuring a global portfolio of 27 hotels, resorts, and lodges that exemplify sustainability in action, the new brand has been unveiled as part of Preferred Hotel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other consumer travel brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide.

Debuting at the onset of a new era of travel in which protecting nature, benefitting local communities, and celebrating cultural diversity has taken center stage, this forward-thinking brand invites travel advisors to discover and plan adventures for their clients that align with sustainable travel values and aspirations through a variety of intuitive platforms, tools, and experiences. These include a new common GDS chain code – LE; a dedicated brand website; storytelling via its @StayBeyondGreen social media accounts; exclusive benefits through I Prefer Hotel Rewards; and a celebratory, limited-time Journeyer’s Pick Package, offering a 3 percent bonus on top of the standard 10 percent agency commission.

“Today’s travelers are craving connectedness and renewal, and with this comes a new and profound sense of responsibility for taking care of personal and planetary health and well-being,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green and its parent company, Preferred Hotel Group. “The travel advisor community has always given their clients endless reasons to continue to Believe in Travel, more so than ever in the past year. As we look forward to new opportunities and possibilities, advisors will play a critical role in helping travelers live out their wanderlust daydreams in a way that prioritizes holistic sustainability practices.”

“Over the years, in speaking with advisors about sustainable travel, I was met with a common refrainment, ‘We are inspired, we care, and we want to be part of the growing movement of travel that gives back in positive ways to the people and places we visit. But how can we easily identify the hotels that are truly doing it right?’ The launch of Beyond Green answers that question for today’s travel advisors,” said Costas Christ, brand leader of Beyond Green and president of Beyond Green Travel, also an entity of Preferred Hotel Group.

Dedicated Travel Advisor Booking Channels & Support

As part of this launch, Beyond Green has introduced one common GDS chain code for its new brand – LE – standing for “Love Earth.” Linked under Preferred Hotel Group’s master GDS chain code, PV, this new chain code provides access to all member properties represented within the Beyond Green portfolio. Additionally, to ensure travel advisors are informed on every aspect of Beyond Green’s global portfolio, the brand’s sales team, which also oversees relationships under Preferred Hotels & Resorts, will host a series of initiatives in key markets across the world including training seminars for advisors wanting to learn more about sustainable tourism and how to sell these properties. These events will be orchestrated throughout the year, keeping Beyond Green’s valuable advisor community informed, inspired and engaged at all times.

Digital-First Resources for Inspiration and Information

The new website features curated visual content of each member property and the experiences they offer, along with vivid stories about the world of sustainable travel through its Good Stories blog, where novel content, tips, and advice will be added on a continuous basis. The brand also invites travelers to engage in daily dialogues about sustainable tourism, inspiring travel experiences, and best practices for being informed global citizens on social media by following its newly launched Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels and #StayBeyondGreen and #TravelGently online conversations. To help build Beyond Green as an easy-to-use platform, Preferred engaged two external consultants to bring the brand to life. Robert Louey Design was retained for the brand framework, narratives, and storytelling, including the image and identity for the overall brand look and feel, while Spherical was brought on to develop Beyond Green’s digital identity with the new consumer-facing website and social media.

I Prefer Hotel Rewards Member Benefits

As part of the Preferred Hotel Group family of brands, Beyond Green invites advisors to enroll their clients in I Prefer to access meaningful benefits at more than 650 participating properties worldwide, ensuring they travel rewarded. In addition to receiving standard I Prefer benefits such as points for every eligible stay and early check-in and late check-out privileges, I Prefer members who book stays at participating Beyond Green hotels, resorts, and lodges receive access to exclusive bonus points, earning opportunities that are tied to participation in on-property enrichment activities representative of the three pillars of sustainable tourism. Varying from property to property, these experiences range from an ecology tour in San Juan Capistrano at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in California to a specialized lecture on the Gobi Desert at Three Camel Lodge in Mongolia. I Prefer members with elite-tier status will also receive a welcome amenity or community giving opportunity, in addition to earning 50 percent more bonus points during every eligible stay.

Celebratory Launch Offer

Whether seeking to stay within their own country or satisfy the pent-up desire to dust off their passport and go somewhere new, Beyond Green encourages travelers to seize the moment by taking advantage of a limited-time only Journeyer’s Pick Package, available at 15 participating properties through December 31, 2021.

Where Good Hosts Meet Good Guests: The Beyond Green Portfolio

With plans for steady, thoughtful growth, Beyond Green celebrates its official launch in collaboration with 27 inspiring member properties that each take a unique and genuine approach to hospitality while representing sustainable tourism leadership through actionable, measurable efforts in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.