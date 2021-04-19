Sage Hospitality Group Joins Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

BETHESDA, Maryland — Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is bolstering its list of founding members with the addition of Sage Hospitality Group (“Sage”). Sage is joining a group of six other founding members of like-minded hotel owners and operators committed to working in cooperative competition to lift the independent hotel industry and provide incomparable experiences for travelers.
Sage is introducing ten member hotels to the Curator collection of properties, where they will be able to access operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generates significant cost-savings without having to conform to rigorous standards. These properties will also be able to access Curator’s network of industry professionals and operators. Sage’s member hotels can utilize Curator’s abilities to identify, vet, and contract with vendors leaving them more time to continue creating guest experiences and driving revenues.
“Before the creation of Curator, accessing cost efficiencies and boosting bottom lines for many hotels meant compromising a property’s vision or changing the guest experience,” said Daniel del Olmo, president and COO of Sage Hotel Management, a Sage Hospitality Group company. “Through Curator, we realized there was a new, innovative way for our properties to gain significant competitive advantages without changing the way our teams enrich lives, one experience at a time. As the newest founding member of Curator, we’re thrilled to add our portfolio of independent lifestyle and luxury hotels and are excited about what the future may bring.”
This announcement comes on the heels of 11 Provenance hotels and 13 Noble House Hotels & Resorts properties joining Curator as member hotels, bringing the total number of fully-committed hotels and resorts in the Curator collection to 60. And as a founding member, Sage will be joining a group that currently includes Curator’s Founder, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, plus six additional members: Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.
“Since Curator’s launch, we’ve added many new member hotels – but adding a new founding member, Sage, is an inspiring moment,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “It underscores that despite a difficult year for the hotel industry, owners and operators feel hopeful and see an opportunity to transform the way we support independent hotels. Founding members like Sage represent the ultimate in guest experience, and they will be a valuable addition to both our collection of founding members and member hotels.”
The following Sage Hospitality Group hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection:
- Catbird Hotel (Denver, Colorado) – Coming soon in the River North Art (RiNo) District in Denver, Catbird is an independent hotel, focusing on extended stay guests and urban convenience. Inspired by the feeling of home, Catbird will blur the lines between hotel and home by creating adaptable spaces that foster a deeper sense of belonging for its guests and the community. The result is a hotel where opposing forces thrive together and inspiration is gathered from unlikely places, melding together to create unique experiences. Opening Summer 2021.
- Continuum Hotel (Teton Village, Wyoming) – Located at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in the heart of Teton Village, Continuum is a new breed of hotel that is modern, stylish, and comfortable, serving as the home base for the adventurist. The hotel offers rooms and lofts, an outdoor heated pool and hot tub, and bar and grill that acts as the social hub for Teton Village.
- The Crawford Hotel (Denver, Colorado) – More than a hotel in Denver, The Crawford Hotel is the best place to meet, shop, eat, drink, and sleep – right above the iconic Denver Union Station. Guests enter through the bustling railway station where they immediately experience historic details such as 65-foot ceilings, soaring windows, and chandeliers. The revitalized landmark is a portal to modern-day Denver.
- Hotel Commonwealth (Boston, Massachusetts) – Located in Boston’s Kenmore Square Neighborhood next to Fenway Park and steps away from some of the oldest sights to see in the country, Hotel Commonwealth has been hailed as one of the city’s most popular independent hotels. An official partner of the Boston Red Sox, the hotel’s commitment to hospitality makes its service and creativity unmatched.
- The Hotel Landing (Wayzata, Minnesota) – On the scenic shores of Lake Minnetonka just 15 miles from downtown Minneapolis, you will discover a unique lifestyle destination framed by modern architecture and bustling with urban energy. The hotel features a two-story indoor/outdoor restaurant, a Nordic-inspired spa, contemporary guest rooms, and executive suites that feel like private residences.
- The Hotel Zags Portland (Portland, Oregon) – An oasis in the heart of downtown Portland, Oregon, The Hotel Zags welcomes guests with an independent hospitality experience enlivened by natural beauty, convenience, and the quirky culture of the city around it. Part of The Unofficial Z Collection, the hotel offers 174 newly renovated guest rooms, all with picture windows that perfectly frame views of the city and a courtyard that mirrors the Columbia River Gorge with stone-covered walkways and a Living Wall lined with plant life.
- Hutton Hotel (Nashville, Tennessee) – Set in the city’s lively Midtown neighborhood and steps from the heart of Music Row, Hutton Hotel offers guests an immersive journey into Nashville’s creative culture, including Analog, a 5,000-square foot music venue, restaurant, and two fully equipped Writers Studios creative spaces. The hotel’s guestrooms, suites and, and signature suites are designed by Studio 11 Design to have residential comfort while offering the southern-style hospitality. Re-opening Summer 2021.
- The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block (Denver, Colorado) – A unique hotel in Dairy Block, Denver’s newest micro-district, the Maven Hotel eliminates traditional boundaries by embracing its connection with the community and celebrating the craft and creativity of local makers. Surrounded by Denver’s best shopping and restaurants, The Maven Hotel offers comfort and delight around every corner, is home to large loft-style, naturally-lit guest rooms, and offers on-site amenities.
- The Oxford Hotel (Denver, Colorado) – Found at the intersection of timelessness and modernity, The Oxford Hotel stands today as a Denver landmark and the most historic hotel in the city, rooted in its unique history and groundbreaking beginnings of 1891. In the bustling heart of downtown, guests step through the doors and feel taken back to a simpler, more quaint point in time thanks to touches like the classic artwork hung on the walls to the custom, tailored service reminiscent of the Gilded Age.
- The Rally Hotel (Denver, Colorado) – Part of the highly anticipated McGregor Square development in the heart of Denver’s LoDo neighborhood, The Rally Hotel is truly representative of everything that makes Denver one of the most sought-after destinations in the country. The Rally Hotel pays homage to its baseball roots and takes its name from an age-old baseball superstition – the rally cap – in which fans wear their caps backwards or inside out as a talisman for their team to pull off a come-from-behind victory. Every element of the hotel is meant to inspire the playful side of its guests and the positive attitude that the city inspires.