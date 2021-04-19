Sage Hospitality Group Joins Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

BETHESDA, Maryland — Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) is bolstering its list of founding members with the addition of Sage Hospitality Group (“Sage”). Sage is joining a group of six other founding members of like-minded hotel owners and operators committed to working in cooperative competition to lift the independent hotel industry and provide incomparable experiences for travelers.

Sage is introducing ten member hotels to the Curator collection of properties, where they will be able to access operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generates significant cost-savings without having to conform to rigorous standards. These properties will also be able to access Curator’s network of industry professionals and operators. Sage’s member hotels can utilize Curator’s abilities to identify, vet, and contract with vendors leaving them more time to continue creating guest experiences and driving revenues.

“Before the creation of Curator, accessing cost efficiencies and boosting bottom lines for many hotels meant compromising a property’s vision or changing the guest experience,” said Daniel del Olmo, president and COO of Sage Hotel Management, a Sage Hospitality Group company. “Through Curator, we realized there was a new, innovative way for our properties to gain significant competitive advantages without changing the way our teams enrich lives, one experience at a time. As the newest founding member of Curator, we’re thrilled to add our portfolio of independent lifestyle and luxury hotels and are excited about what the future may bring.”

Advertisement

This announcement comes on the heels of 11 Provenance hotels and 13 Noble House Hotels & Resorts properties joining Curator as member hotels, bringing the total number of fully-committed hotels and resorts in the Curator collection to 60. And as a founding member, Sage will be joining a group that currently includes Curator’s Founder, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, plus six additional members: Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

“Since Curator’s launch, we’ve added many new member hotels – but adding a new founding member, Sage, is an inspiring moment,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “It underscores that despite a difficult year for the hotel industry, owners and operators feel hopeful and see an opportunity to transform the way we support independent hotels. Founding members like Sage represent the ultimate in guest experience, and they will be a valuable addition to both our collection of founding members and member hotels.”

The following Sage Hospitality Group hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection: