HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof Opens in Newport News, Va.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Red Roof has announced the opening of the HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof in Newport News, Virginia. The 52-room property features kitchenettes with full-sized refrigerators, free in-room Wi-Fi, HD flat-screen TVs with cable, weekly housekeeping, and more. Free private parking and a business center are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk.

The HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof in Newport News, Virginia, is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and less than a mile from Huntington Beach. Other nearby attractions include Virginia Living Museum, USS Monitor Center, and Christopher Newport University.

This hotel participates in RediRewards from Red Roof, which goes beyond free nights with benefits members can use every day. Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30 percent on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment, and service categories.