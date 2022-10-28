The Best Western Dry Creek Inn, owned and operated by the Krug family in Healdsburg, California, announced the completion of an interior renovation of its Villa Toscana building. The 60 villas in the Villa Toscana building are being converted and rebranded into a separate boutique property, The Lodge at Healdsburg | Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

“We are excited to unveil The Lodge at Healdsburg and we can’t wait to welcome guests to this charming property,” says Aaron Krug, president and chief operating officer of Dry Creek Inn and The Lodge at Healdsburg. “The updated accommodations offer a great value with modern comforts and stylish design, providing a comfortable wine country retreat in the heart of Healdsburg.”

The Lodge at Healdsburg has modern rooms designed by Atwater Inc. Studio. Inspired by the surrounding valleys, redwood trees, and Russian River, the aesthetic draws hues of sage green, navy blue, ivory, and copper. The rooms have European furniture paired with rustic woods, natural stones, and Tuscan-inspired tiling in the bathrooms.

The hotel’s 60 remodeled villa guestrooms have a king bed, new furniture, wood flooring, a freestanding soaking tub, an in-room fireplace, a Nespresso machine, and local art. Guests can use the hotel’s heated pool and hot tubs, a fire pit in the Piazza courtyard, or Alexander’s Café and Wine Bar. The pet-friendly property also welcomes dogs of all sizes and offers its four-legged guests treats upon arrival.

The Lodge at Healdsburg is the first Hilton property sharing a front desk with Alexander’s Café and Wine Bar, which offers selections from more than 10 local businesses. Formerly the breakfast room, the area has been remodeled into a space with dark wood paneled ceilings and wooden floors, art, booths with modern seating, and a marble bar.

Open for breakfast and dinner, Alexander’s Café and Wine Bar will offer Italian cuisine with seasonal and local ingredients, alongside a selection of wines from the Dry Creek, Alexander, and Russian River regions.

The hotel’s Krug Event Center completed a full renovation in 2021, combining three adjoining event rooms to create 2,146 square feet of multipurpose event space that can accommodate up to 175 guests. The space has a wall-mounted 85” Smart TV, wood floors, two fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The Prada Patio located through two French doors from the Krug Event Center offers additional covered seating with a fireplace and Tuscan fountains for receptions, meeting breakouts, and outdoor events.

Surrounded by local wineries, restaurants, and the downtown area, the property is five minutes from restaurants and shops on Healdsburg’s Plaza, as well as hiking and biking trails.